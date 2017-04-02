APC Moves To End Dispute Between Executive, Senate

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has intervened in the face-off between the Senate and the Executive, in the bid to put an end to the lingering crisis.

The APC leadership, after its National Working Committee meeting resolved to meet with the Senate caucus on Tuesday, April 4.

The party expressed worry over the rift which it said was worsening by the day, adding that it has held series of consultations with key actors to put an end to the impasse.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the APC spokesman, Mr Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said it considers the committee headed by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, as a step in the right direction.

“Ahead of the Tuesday meeting with the Senate, the Party expresses its happiness with the committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to re-examine the Executive relationship with the National Assembly.

“The Party considers the committee headed by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo as a step in the right direction, which demonstrates President Buhari’s recognition of the paramount importance of the legislative institution in a democracy.

“The Party reiterates its commitment to ensuring that the relationship between the two critical arms of government improves further, and commended the National Assembly leadership for its maturity and predisposition to have all the issues resolved as quickly as possible in the interest of the party and the nation as a whole,” the statement said.

The APC, however, warned its members against utterances capable of worsening the situation and threatened to take appropriate action against any member working to jeopardise the peace efforts.