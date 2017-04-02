Arsenal Draw Manchester City In EPL Clash

Arsenal on Sunday evening came twice from behind to claim a two-all draw with Manchester City at the Emirates in an English Premier League (EPL) clash.

The Gunners, who lost their last two league matches at home, were stunned by Pep Guardiola’s men as Leroy Sane put the visitors ahead in five minutes.

Theo Walcott levelled the score with a scrambled finish in the 40th minute, just as Sergio Aguero hit home on an angle two minutes later to see City move ahead again.

Eight minutes after the restart, Shkodran Mustafi’s header got the Gunners back on level terms and ultimately earned a point for the hosts.

Earlier, Swansea City and Middlesbrough produced a stale goalless draw which did little to enhance either team’s prospects of avoiding relegation from the league.