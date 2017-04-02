Geidam LG, State Polytechnic Drill Women And Youths On Skills Acquisition

The Geidam Local Government in partnership with Mai Idris Alooma polytechnic Geidam, Yobe state north east Nigeria, has commenced the grounding of 100 women and youth in the area of various skills acquisition.

Participants were drawn from the eleven wards of the Local Government and are undergoing training in various fields aimed at empowering them thereby reducing idleness and joblessness within the area.

Despite the setbacks, the institution has faced over the years by activities of the Boko Haram insurgency, the Mai Idriss Alooma polytechnic Geidam is still utilizing its center for entrepreneur development in training the participants who were drawn from the eleven wards that made up the council area.

The idea is to gainfully engage the youth rather than being idle and vulnerable capable of falling prey to the Boko Haram insurgents, who are in dare need of able women and youth within the labour force.

The Rector of the institution Husseini Abatcha in opening remarks appreciated the initiative and the utilization of his institution in actualizing the scheme.

“I wish to say that every polytechnic is saddle with the responsibility of inculcating entrepreneurial skills among the students and the community as a whole and we are just exercising our primary objectives.

“I want to appreciate the good initiative of the Geidam Local Government Authority by training women and youth on entrepreneur skill development, using our centre and let me assure you that we will do everything possible to ensure participants gain from the training”

He expressed concern over the devastation caused by the militant group on the school and appealed to the government, NGOs and spirited individuals to come to their aid in putting back the structures destroyed by the insurgents so that the school can continue to leave in line with the objectives for which it was set up.

“I am sad with the level of destruction caused to our institution but wish to also state that despite the setbacks, it has not stop us from doing our responsibilities.

“Let me plead with the government, non-governmental organizations and spirited individuals to come to our aid in the post insurgency era to rebuild and bring back this institution to where it was in the pre insurgency era” the rector said

The council chairman Mulima Idi-Mato on the other, said the scheme is aimed at redirecting the thinking of youths from the perception of white collar jobs provided by the government to using their developed skills to making a living, thereby creating wealth and means of livelihood for themselves and the society at large.

“The council under my leadership will by God grace train 300 hundred women and youth before the end of the year, choosing 100 in each quarter.

“I implore you the participants to take advantage of this opportunity and dedicate yourselves to the training and I can assure you we will give you start-up materials for the various skills to enable you set up your trades upon completion”.

For the trainees, it is an opportunity they have been waiting for as they show appreciation and assured to put in their best by ensuring the objectives of the scheme is achieved.

Participants are undergoing training in tailoring, soap making, knitting, hair and saloon, among several others.