Osun Police Parade Suspected Fraudsters Specialised In Fake Vehicle Documents

The Osun state police command has apprehended two suspected fraudsters who specialise in forging fake vehicle documents and plate numbers.

Briefing newsmen at the police headquarters in Osogbo, the state capital, the Commissioner of Police, Fimihan Adeoye said the suspects where arrested by the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command, through a tip off from an officer of the Osun State Ministry of Transportation in the state.

The commissioner of police who warned the public to be careful and verify the identity of whoever they may wish to transact business with said items such as stamps, motor vehicles plate numbers of Osun, Oyo and Lagos states, Internal Revenue service booklets and some vehicle license from Osun State Internal Revenue Service, nine Osun state motorcyclist plate numbers among other items were found on the suspects at the time of the arrest.

The police boss said the gang was arrested in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The command also paraded another group of suspects believed to be responsible for hijacking of fuel tanker trucks on the highway as well as suspected armed robbers.

“We want to say that since the arrest of these suspects we have not recorded any other robbery that has to do with fuel tankers. Some of them were arrested and have been charge to court, but we did nit stop at that because our major concern is arresting the sponsors of those arrested, fortunately we have been able to get the sponsor who has been sending them to dispossessed tankers.

“These other suspects here are in the habit of printing fake registration numbers.‎ it is very import because the people, the owners of vehicles have been severally duped, so we are advising that whosoever is obtaining his registration numbers should go to the appropriate place to obtain their papers.” CP Fimihan advised.

“They have been arrested now and they have made very helpful statements and they will be charge to court according. One other important faction is that these fellows have succeeded in defrauding the state government because the money that should go to the conference of the state government has been going to their pocket and we want to believe that they are also responsible for the registration of stolen vehicles. “he said.

“Investigation is ongoing and we hope that at the end of it all, we must have succeeded in getting all those involved in the racket “. CP Adeoye assured.

While assuring that investigation is still ongoing to arrest other suspects at large, CP Fimihan urged residents of Osun state to desist from nefarious acts as the police is determined to rid the state of all criminal acts.