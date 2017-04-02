South-east Governors To Meet FG Over Nnamdi Kanu

The continuous detention of the self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been on the front runner of discussions among the Governors of the five states in Nigeria’s South-east region.

The leaders, who met for the second time in 2017 at the Government House in Enugu State, announced their resolve to engage relevant authorities at the Federal level and the region to address the issue.

The Chairman of the forum and Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, told reporters that other issues discussed at the meeting include ecological problems facing the region and economic integration among others.

The meeting comes barely two weeks after the Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, called on the Federal Government to consider the release of the self-acclaimed IPOB leader.

Governor Okorocha attributed Kanu’s actions to youthful exuberance, saying he believes that his continued detention is a distraction.

He added that some leaders in the South-east region are already coming together to make a case for his release and would caution his actions afterwards.

Mr Kanu was arrested in October 2015 and has been held in prison since then, despite various court orders that ruled for his release.

Members of the IPOB in the South-east have also held series of protests, demanding his release.