Umudike Students Protest Delisting Of Courses By JAMB

The students of College of Management Sciences,(COLMAS) Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) in Abia State have protested the delisting of the management programme that includes Agric business amongst many others by JAMB in 2017.

The protesting carried placards with various inscriptions that read,”Management programme in MOUAU has been in existence since 2003,”My COLMAS, my college, our future, let it be” while others marched through the university premises to the make their complaints and worries known to the Dean of the college .

According to the President of Association of Management Science Students, Comrade Onuoha Uzoma, the matter needs urgent attention and intervention because their future is at stake.

“We want to know what is happening to our college, we heard that JAMB has delisted some programme and courses offered by this college from their website,

we cannot stay here and pretend that nothing has happened because things are definitely not right, so we are here to call on our Dean to address this issue with a view of solving it.”

However, the Dean, Professor Uzoma Ihendinihu assured them that the management is not resting on its oars to solve the situation and commended the students for their peaceful disposition towards the matter.

The dean of the college hinted that out of the three Federal University of Agriculture in Nigeria, only Michael Okpara University of Agriculture was affected and expressed concern at the discrimination by JAMB .

“I want to assure you that the matter that has happened at the University is in control, yes JAMB has removed some courses in line with directive from the Federal Government and the management of this university is working hard on the subject with an intention to resolve it.

“I want to assure you that you do not need to worry because all the issues are been channeled to the appropriate quarters, surprisingly, we discovered that in the process of implementing this policy, they appear to us to be a discrimination, but the management is working on it, because out of the three Federal Universities of Agriculture in Nigeria offering the management courses, only Michael Okpara university of Agriculture was delisted, and we say NO to it.

“The implication means that the students studying this business/management courses would not get their bachelor of science degree in those areas.”