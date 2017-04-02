Wike Declares Commitment To The Funding Of Rivers State University

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that his administration will continue to sustain the dedicated funding of the Rivers State University, to ensure that all courses of the institution get full accreditation from relevant academic bodies.

The governor also announced that Saturday, April 1, 2017 will be the last day that the institution would be known as Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUST) as her change of name passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly will take effect. The University would henceforth be known as Rivers State University.

Addressing the 29th convocation of the university on Saturday, Governor Wike assured that his administration will always make the necessary investments to ensure that no Rivers person is denied access to quality education.

“A developing State, such as ours, needs the knowledge, skills and dexterity of our people to progress and prosper. Our administration recognizes that providing quality education, as a tool for development, is as important as providing physical infrastructure.

“That is why we are giving tremendous attention and resources to revamping the education sector and ensuring that our educational system truly empowers our people to successfully compete in the global environment.

“Ultimately, our commitment is to ensure that no Rivers person is left behind from the benefits of quality education as a tool, for the transformation of our economy. ”

He challenged the management of the university to refocus its energy towards fast tracking academic and infrastructural development in the school.

On the Faculty of Management Sciences and Faculty of Environmental Sciences buildings being funded by the Rivers State Government, the governor expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of work done.

He directed the Pro-Chancellor and Vice Chancellor of the University to ensure that the building defects he pointed out during his inspection of the facilities are corrected.

The governor also directed the contractor handling the College of Medical Sciences to report to the Government House to explain the slow pace of the work.

Governor Wike charged the graduating students to be worthy ambassadors of the institution, who will contribute their quota to the development of the state.

He said: “I say congratulations, once again to all the graduating students for this milestone. You have all done well and deserve not only to celebrate but also to be celebrated.”

In his address, Pro-Chancellor of the University, Justice Iche Ndu represented by Rev. Dr. Joseph Omaegbu lauded Governor Wike for bringing to fruition the College of Medical Sciences of the Rivers State University, in addition to completing the Faculty of Management Sciences and Faculty of Environmental Sciences building at the university.

Also speaking, Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Blessing Didia said the school is an extension of the state’s construction activities.

He said that the university awarded first degrees, post graduate diplomas, masters and doctorate degrees to 4536 graduates.