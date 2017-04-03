Akpabio Lauds Wike’s Developmental Strides In Rivers

The Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, has commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his developmental strides in Rivers State.

Addressing reporters on Monday after an extensive projects inspection with the Governor, Senator Akpabio attributed Governor Wike’s excellent performance to his love for the people of the state.

“Governor Wike has done more work and projects in the last two years than the Federal Government. That is my considered opinion. Performance is not necessarily an issue of the availability of resources.

“If your state gets five billion Naira, do projects of that amount; if you get one billion Naira, do projects commensurate with that figure. For Governor Wike, he has judiciously applied the scarce resources available to the state to develop needed infrastructure.

“The resources available to Rivers State is nothing compared to that of the Federal Government. Rivers State Government gets far less than a quarter than one per cent of what accrues to the Federal Government, but we can see the tremendous quality of transformation taking place in the state.

“It is not so much money that makes performance, it is love for your people. When you are elected, if you love your people you will perform, no matter the little money that you have.

“What I am seeing here in Rivers State is not like a recession economy because the Governor of Rivers State loves his people. Let me use this opportunity to congratulate the workers at the various sites, because they are acquiring a lot of skills working at the sites.

“The kind of projects that Governor Wike is doing in Rivers State will attract the world to the state. Today, there is a song that the handwork of Wike is beautiful,” the former Akwa Ibom State Governor said.

Wike Is Working

He advised Governor Wike never to be distracted by detractors who engage in political blackmail, urging him to continue to transform the state.

“Do not be distracted by unnecessary blackmail against your person by political detractors. I want to urge all governors who have the opportunity to lead their states to visit Rivers State.

“I want to say this with all amount of pride that Governor Wike is working. We pray God to continue to bless, protect and keep him to work for the state. Governor Wike loves his people, he loves Rivers State and that is why he is doing this.

“Under two years, the results are everywhere. The roads we think that will not be done have been done. The roads are now wonderful with most of them dualised.

“When it comes to the time of election and the people risk their lives for Governor Wike, people will say maybe he sponsored thugs or used money; It is Governor Wike’s work that will determine the electoral future,” Senator Akpabio added.

Governor Wike, on his part, explained the importance of the Rivers State Ecumenical Centre, the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park and the Landscaping Architecture at the Air Force overheard bridge in Port Harcourt.

He said that his administration would continue to sustain the execution of projects across the state, despite the economic recession.