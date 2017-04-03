Australian Envoy Highlights Essence Of Queen’s Baton Relay

As the 2018 Commonwealth Games draws nearer, with about 310 more days to go, the Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Lehman, has highlighted the essence of the Queen’s Baton Relay even as it arrived Nigeria over the weekend.

It is the 5th time the Baton Relay is visiting Nigeria since 2002 and Lehman believes that it arrived with a message of peace and goodwill for all Nigerians.

“We are really proud to be hosting the 2018 Commonwealth Games. For us, sport is really a way to transform societies, to transform countries in a really positive way.

“We see a lot of negative news around the world in many different areas but when it comes to hosting an event like this, it is an opportunity for countries like Australia and Nigeria to demonstrate our commitment to the values of the Commonwealth Games,” he told Channels Television.

Mr Lehman stated that the coming games would be different from its past editions in a number of ways.

According to him, it would be the first time that a major multi-sporting event would have equal numbers medals available to men and women.

“Every single event and every single sport would be open to both men and women on equal footing.”

He further stated that it would be the first time of having one of the most integrated multi-sport events for people with every level of ability and disability.

“The medal tallies would include for the first time in an integrated way, medals for everyone.”

He expressed excitement of the fact that Australia would be promoting an all-inclusive game this time around, involving everyone regardless of their ability, disability or gender.

According to the commissioner, this would enable people reach their full potential in every form of sporting endeavor.