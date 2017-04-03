Buhari Meets Saraki, Dogara At Presidential Villa

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting with the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki behind closed-doors at the Presidential Villa.

The President had earlier met the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara behind closed-doors at noon.

The focus of the meetings is not known.

But when Hon. Dogara came out of the meeting, which lasted less than an hour, he told journalists that it’s a routine meeting.

He added that the impasse between the Legislature and the Executive is normal in democracy and should not be taken seriously.

There has been grey areas in the relationship between the Presidency and the Senate.

The grey areas include the summons of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Colonel Hameed Ali, (RTD); the rejection of Mr Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and last week, the Senate refused to consider and approve the list of 27 Resident Electoral Commissioners sent by the President.

Also last week, the Presidency set up a committee to meet with the leadership of both Chambers of the National Assembly to reach a compromise on the issues.