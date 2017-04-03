Court Unfreezes Ozekhome’s Account

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has lifted the order freezing the Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) account of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Mike Ozekhome, into which the Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, allegedly paid him legal fees of 75 million Naira.

Justice Abdul Aziz Anka in his ruling held that though it was not in doubt that the 75 million Naira came from Gov Fayose, Mr Ozekhome could not be held liable because there was no restriction on Governor Fayose’s account at the time the money was paid to his law firm.

Justice Anka also noted that the freezing order earlier obtained by the EFCC in respect of Fayose’s accounts had been lifted by Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti.

Justice Anka said he would not allow himself to be lured into sitting as an appellate judge over the counter-decisions of Justice Mohammed Idris, who initially froze Fayose’s accounts and Justice Taiwo who later reversed the order.