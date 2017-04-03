Drivers’ Arm Of NUPENG Suspends Industrial Action

The Petroleum Tanker Drivers’ arm of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has suspended its ongoing strike.

The NUPENG President, Igwe Achese, made the announcement after an extensive meeting between the group and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation on Monday in Abuja.

At the meeting, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Maikanti Baru, announced that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has approved an increase of tanker drivers’ bridging allowance from 6.20 Naira to 7.20 Naira.

This was the most urgent core demand of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association (PTD).