Edo Govt. To Remodel Healthcare Delivery

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, says the Federal Government has come up with plans to deploy health workers close to their places of origin, as part of efforts to improve healthcare delivery to the people.

The minister made the statement in an interview after a workshop by the Strategic Planning Unit of the Edo state government, tagged: Remodeling Healthcare Delivery in Edo state: New Visions, New Horizons, which took place in Benin city, the state capital.

Dr. Ehanire said the government would provide incentives for those willing to work in distant areas.

“We are proposing recruiting people from remote areas and giving them training to make them admissible into nursing schools or schools of health technology.

“Those ones can be given scholarships and after training, redeploy them to communities where they come from.”

The workshop which is courtesy of the Edo state government brought experts from the health sector together to suggest the right strategies to help in actualising its economic policies.