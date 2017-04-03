EFCC Arraigns Contractor Over Alleged Diversion Of N0.3bn TETFUND

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned one John Ojekorede Ojemuyiwa alongside his company, Digitpro Engineering Technology Ltd. before Justice A.O. Oladimeji of the Osun State High Court sitting in Ede.

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Commission arraigned Mr Ojemuyiwa on Monday, April 3, on a two-count charge bordering on stealing and giving of gratification to public officers.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Ojemuyiwa’s journey to the dock followed a petition to the EFCC sometimes in April 2016 by the Civil Societies Coalition for the Emancipation of Osun, alleging a fraudulent conversion and diversion of 0.3 billion Naira TETFUND approved for sundry projects at the Osun State College of Education, Ila Orangun.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Oluwatoyin Owodunni, asked the court for a trial date while the defence counsel, Banjo Akinwande, approached the court with an oral application for bail which was opposed by the prosecution counsel.

Justice Oladimeji ordered that the defence counsel presents a formal application to help the court exercise its discretion on the bail application, in view of the antecedents of failure of the accused person to honour the EFCC’s invitation twice.

One of the counts read: “That you John Ojekorede Ojemuyiwa and Digitpro Technology Ltd., sometimes in February 2014 at Ila Orangun within the Osogbo judicial division, stole the sum of 53,837,574.08 Naira (fifty three million, eight hundred and thirty-seven thousand, five hundred and seventy-four Naira, eight Kobo) only, from the sum of 112,810,952.20 Naira (one hundred and twelve million, eight hundred and ten thousand, nine hundred and fifty-two Naira, twenty Kobo) advance payment to you as mobilisation fee for the construction of an amphitheatre by the Osun State College of Education, Ila Orangun, Osun State”.

The second count also read: “That you John Ojekorede Ojemuyiwa and Digitpro Technology Ltd., sometime in February 2014 at Ila Orangun within the Osogbo judicial division, corruptly gave the sum of 43,093,694.36 Naira (forty-three million, ninety-three thousand, six hundred and ninety-four Naira, thirty-six Kobo) to members of the Governing Council, Osun State College of Education, Ila Orogun, through one David Olayinka Olojede of De Capstone Ltd. on account of the award of a contract worth 228,298,302.00 Naira (two hundred and twenty-eight million, two hundred and ninety-eight thousand, three hundred and two Naira) and the over payment of mobilisation fee to you by the Governing Council and the Management of Osun State College of Education”.

The matter was adjourned till Tuesday, May 2, 2017 for hearing of the bail application and commencement of trial.

The accused is to be remanded at the Federal Prison, Ilesha in Osun State, South-west Nigeria.