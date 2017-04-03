EFCC Arraigns Serving Permanent Secretary

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Illoh Onubuogo Clement.

Dr. Clement was arraigned on a three-count charge of non-assets declaration before Justice Babs Kuewunmi of the Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos.

In the first count, the defendant on April 19, 2016 in Lagos allegedly failed to make full disclosure of assets to the tune of 97.3 million Naira, an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 27 Subsection 3c of the EFCC Establishment Act of 2004.

In the second count, he allegedly failed to make a disclosure of the sum of $139,575 dollars, and in the third count, he failed to disclose assets of £10,121 pounds.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and the court granted him bail in the sum of 50 million Naira with a surety in like sum.

Trial was subsequently fixed for May 8.