Fayose Raises Alarm Over Plans To Unseat Him

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has once again raised an alarm over alleged plots by a former governor of the state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in collaboration with other top shots of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to unseat him before the end of his tenure.

Governor Fayose, who made the allegation on Monday at a press conference in Ado Ekiti, said the APC bigwigs plan to unseat him by using the judiciary.

He, however, expressed confidence that the judiciary would uphold justice, stressing that the minority would always have their say.

“They have concluded plans to go to court to reverse my election. I’m sure we have noble men at the Supreme Court who will not allow their image to be smeared.

“Nigeria is bigger than all of us, the APC-led Federal Government cannot win every state and cannot win in all states. In a democracy, majority will have their way, minority will have their say.

“I want to state very clearly that we will not allow this democracy to be destroyed, we will resist every attempt to bastardise it,” he said.

In a phone interview with Channels Television, spokesman to Dr. Fayemi, Mr Yinka Oyebode, described the allegation as false.

“He (Fayose) said the Honourable Minister has approached the Supreme Court for a reversal, I am not aware of that.

“He makes allegation without being able to substantiate it. So for me, no comment,” Mr Oyebode said.