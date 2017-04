After wins at Indian Wells and Miami, Roger Federer says he will skip the clay court season to rest, but will probably play the French Open.

Federer who has moved up to world number four following his win, defeated Rafael Nadal 6-3 6-4 for his third title of the year.

The 35-year-old Federer becomes the tournament’s oldest men’s champion.

He also won the Hard-Court event in 2005 and 2006.