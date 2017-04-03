Herdsmen Invade Obio Usiere Community In Cross River

Suspected Herdsmen have invaded Obio Usiere community in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River state.

One person was reportedly killed while several other persons are missing including children.

The community is still reeling from the effects of the recent attack on their community by the Fulani herdsmen.

Meanwhile, residents of the community said over 100 Fulani Herdsmen invaded the community.

They are appealing to the Federal Government to beef up security in the country.

According to Channels Television correspondent who visited the community reports that the people are living in fear of another invasion by the herdsmen.