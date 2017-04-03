JAMB Registrar Attributes Challenges To Underutilised Facilities

The registrar of the Joint Admission And Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Oloyede, has attributed the current challenges being faced by applicants across registration centres to the uncooperative posture of some registration centres.

Professor Oloyede who has been monitoring the exercise in some centres in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, said facilities put in place by the examination body are being underutilised.

The JAMB boss said about 40% of the expected applicants have been registered across the 650 registration centres across the country

Applicants in Edo state had complained of inadequate bank staff to issue registration pins, a situation which they said is going to delay many of them from registering before the deadline.

They therefore appealed to the management to make the process less cumbersome.

Mr Oloyede has however ruled out the possibility of any extension to the April 19 deadline for registration of applicants.