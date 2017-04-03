NNPC To Meet Tanker Drivers Over Industrial Action

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has convened a meeting to thrash out the issues listed by the tanker drivers’ arm of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers (NUPENG), as cause of their industrial action.

The meeting which is scheduled for this afternoon is coming after the tanker drivers commenced an industrial action earlier today, to press home their demand for improved welfare.

The union at the weekend announced that its members would withdraw their services, raising concerns that Nigerians may experience another round of fuel supply crisis.

The National President of NUPENG, Mr Igwe Achese who made this announcement in Lagos says the grouse of the drivers are poor working conditions, welfare package among others.

Mr Achese further noted that the Federal Government has ignored several appeals by the union to help improve the welfare of the drivers.

Meanwhile, our Energy correspondent gathered that no lifting of fuel has taken place at the depots so far today.

But residents of the Federal Capital Territory are reportedly beginning to feel the impact of the strike as queues are said to be building at some petrol stations.