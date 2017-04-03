NUAHP Suspends Ongoing Strike

The Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) have decided to suspend the on-going strike, having considered the poor citizens of Nigeria who cannot afford to seek medical treatment abroad, with the intervention of House of Representative Committee on Health and the Court order.

The union comprising of pharmacist, physiotherapist, medical laboratory scientist, radiographers and imaging scientists among others embarked on the strike on March 6, 2017 following, the inability of the Federal government to meet up with its demands.

It will be recalled that on February 13, 2017 the south east arm of the union embarked on a peaceful protest asking the Enugu state Commissioner for Health, Mr Samuel Ngwu to take their message to the Minister threatening to go on strike should the Federal government fail to address their needs.

The union since then is demanding that the government should provide adequate manpower in the sector, basic working equipment for diagnostic treatment of patients, provision of consumable like drugs, address the skipping of Cohess 10 and adjustment of Cohess salaries since 2014, and the payment of arrears incompliance with industrial court order on July 22, 2013 among others.

The union President, Dr. Obinna Ogbonna told journalist in Enugu that the union is however giving the Federal Ministry of Health a window of four weeks to do the needful to avert the effect of pending services for the good.

“Despite the fact that we have not gotten the things promised by the government, the National Executive Council of our union agreed to suspend the ongoing strike.

“I however call on members of the union all over the country to suspend the strike and resume work immediately, while they wait for further directives”, the union president said.