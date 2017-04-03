NUPENG Embarks On Industrial Action Over Poor Welfare

The tanker drivers arm of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers (NUPENG) have commenced an industrial action.

The union at the weekend announced that its members would withdraw their services starting from Monday, April 3, raising concerns that Nigerians may experience another round of fuel supply crisis.

The National President of NUPENG Mr Igwe Achese, who made the announcement in Lagos listed the reasons for the industrial action to include unfavourable working conditions and welfare package.

Mr Achese further noted that the Federal Government has ignored several appeals by the union to help improve the welfare of the drivers.

However, Channels Television gathered that no lifting of fuel has taken place at the depots so far today, although petrol stations have continued to dispense the products.