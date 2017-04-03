Oyo APC Members Protest Alleged Impositon Of LG Candidates

The silent rubbles within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, over appointments of interim local government chairmen took a new turn on Monday as members of the party from Oke Ogun took to the government secretariat to register their displeasure.

The party members from Saki West and Akinyele Local Government Areas of the state, led by some of their leaders rejected the alleged imposition of candidates on them and have requested that the decision be rescinded.

Some members from the same areas, however, applauded Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s decision, saying it was in the best interest of the party.

The initial peaceful pro and anti-protests later turned to a free for all fight, which took the intervention of the police to disperse the mob.

The Executive Assistant to the Governor on Political Matters, Mr Morounkola Thomas, also appealed to the protesters to allow peace reign, assuring them that the current arrangement is a stop gap measure as elections would still hold.

Speaking to Channels TV, the party’s spokesman, Mr Wale Sadare, noted that it is an internal affair and a situation which is normal in a democracy.

“Peaceful protest, especially in a democracy, is an inalienable right of citizens who feel aggrieved over issues of individual or public concern.

“Therefore, the leadership of the APC in the state cannot condemn peaceful demonstration, even though one would expect the protesters to channel their grievances through the party to the governor.

“However, if what we heard about the protest is true, we would like our people to avoid reacting to speculations in future because the said list of nominees for Local Government and Local Council Development Area Transition Committee was yet to be made public and one would tend to be worried about people taking pre-emptive actions on such matter”.

Sadare, however, appealed to leaders and members of the APC in Oyo state to remain calm and sustain their confidence in Governor Ajimobi, and the Akin Oke-led party executives to resolve all issues at stake.