VSF To Assist 12,000 Pupils In Adamawa State

The Victims Support Fund (VSF) says it will assist 12,000 pupils and 31 schools under its education empowerment programme in three Local Government Areas (LGAs) affected by insurgency in Adamawa State.

The Executive Director of VSF, Professor Sunday Ochoche, made this known while flagging-off the second phase of the distribution of educational materials to beneficiaries in Garkida town in Gombi Local Government Area of the state.

Professor Ochoche explained that the development is aimed at creating an enabling environment for accelerated development in the region, listing the LGAs selected for the second phase to include Gombi, Maiha and Michika.

He said under the first phase in 2016, 7,000 pupils benefitted from 13 schools in Hong, Mubi North and Mubi South LGAs of the state.

The State Commissioner for Education, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, who represented Governor Mohammed Jibrilla at the event, lauded VSF’s various interventions in the education sector and assured the Fund of the Governor’s maximum support.

Professor Farauta expressed optimism that the gesture would be a boost to government’s recent declaration of state of emergency on education in Adamawa State.

On his part, a stakeholder at the event, Ahmed Dadah, expressed gratitude to the VSF and other Non-Governmental Organisations for their support.

Highlight of the occasion was the distribution of school bags, sandals, text and exercise books among other materials to pupils of Garkida ‘C’ Primary School.