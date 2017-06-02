Benue Lawmakers Seek Prosecution Of Miyyeti Allah Leader

The Benue State House of Assembly has called on the Federal Government to immediately arrest and charge the Secretary General of Miyyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Mr Sale Alhassan for treason following the passage of the Open Grazing Prohibition Bill on May 4.

The leadership of the Miyetti Allah Association were said to have incited its members to rise against the law even after 12 people were killed by the opposition on May 7.

The call further renewed fears amongst Benue indigenes including the lawmakers who are now calling for stiff penalties.

The Deputy Majority Leader of the House who spoke to Channels TV, condemned the move, saying the House will do all it can to bring the perpetrators to book.

“As for now, this is not the time for anybody to rise up in any way and incite by saying we are going to mobilise against people; it is highly inciting and I think it is a treasonable felony.”

At the end of an emergency plenary session, the Speaker of the House read out the resolutions after various contributions.

“The Assembly calls on the Inspector General of Police to immediately effect the arrest of Sani Hassan and Abdulahi Bello for treasonable utterances capable of causing crisis in the state.”