Champions League Final: Real Can Deal With Pressure, Says Zidane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane believes his side will deal with the pressure when they face Juventus in Saturday’s Champions League final.

“There is no pressure. I think Real Madrid knows how to feed from the pressure. We are always living under this kind of pressure and I have seen it as a player and now I have seen it as a coach.”

Real are going for an unprecedented defence of the title they won in 2016 against city rivals Atletico in Milan.

Zidane is hoping that Ronaldo could prove the difference in Cardiff against steely Italian opposition, but has a raft of star players to call on.

“I think he (Ronaldo) is a good person. He is worried, he worries about the others, what is really important is what he does professionally. As many people say, he always wants more. Even if he is playing in a training session he wants to win there.”

One tricky decision the coach faces is whether to play Isco from the start, or take a risk on Gareth Bale.

Bale is returning to his home city, but has been injured of late and is unlikely to be fully fit.

“First of all I am not going to tell you who is playing tomorrow. As I was saying last week they are two players who can play together. Anything can happen in the long run.

“What is important is that when I look at my squad what is good is for all of them to be willing, able and ready to play. You are going to say of course they are willing to play a final. But it is not only mentally, they have to be ready also physically.

“What I am interested in today is that we are in a physical shape to play after a very long season. And that is what is very interesting for me, and then tomorrow we will see what we can do,” Zidane said.