Davido Drops Video For New Single ‘Fall’

Channels Television
Updated June 2, 2017

Davido, KaffyAmerican-born Nigerian music star Davido on Friday released the video for his new single ‘Fall’.

The fascinating visuals for the new hit, which sounds almost like ‘If’ but with a little more juice, was directed by Daps.

The new music video appears to be one of the most trending on YouTube as it hits over 250,000 views with more than 11,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Watch the video below:


