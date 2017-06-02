Figo, Seedorf Expect Close Champions League Final

Football legends are expecting the meanest defence in the Champions League to meet an irresistible attack force when Juventus face Real Madrid in the competition’s final match on Saturday.

The Italian side have conceded three goals in 12 games while Real have scored in 64 consecutive matches in all competitions, usurping the previous European record of 61 held by Bayern Munich.

For the former greats who are in Cardiff to watch European soccer’s showpiece event, this aspect of the clash should prove an exciting spectacle.

Some of the great names of the game – including Luis Figo, Clarence Seedorf, Ryan Giggs and Marcel Desailly – were cheered by fans in a gloomy Cardiff Bay with an exhibition match played on a pitch floating on the water.

For these players who are mostly Champions League winners, this season’s edition looks set to be one of the most intriguing in years.

Many of them however echoed the sentiments of neutrals across Europe in supporting Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

The 39-year-old who has won almost everything in the game could prove his last chance to win a missing Champions League medal on Saturday.

When asked if it will be Real attacking and Juventus defending, former Arsenal midfielder Robert Pires said: “Of course, yes I think Madrid and Juve, they proved they deserve to play the final in Cardiff because since September they both played very well.

“Juve have a specific football; three at the back, very compact, very good discipline. They have the best goalkeeper in the world. On the other side you have Madrid; the best attack I think in Europe, with Cristiano Ronaldo, (Karim) Benzema, (Alvaro) Morata, (Gareth) Bale, Isco. It should be a great final tomorrow in Cardiff.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Luis Garcia, on his part believes that “they are the most consistent teams. Both teams can win the trophy. You can see the best defenders against probably the best strike force, so I think it is going to be a fantastic game.

“I see that Juventus have arrived at a very good moment and they are very strong at the back; so I see them as being a bit stronger. I want to see (Gianluigi) Buffon lifting the trophy. I think that is why I go there,” he added.

Also talking about Buffon, former Juventus striker David Trezeguet said: “It’s a high level match. He loves high level games, he loves high level trophies.

“Obviously, the possibility of playing yet another final really motivates him. I think that after all he has done for his club, for his country, to lift up this cup, a cup he is missing, would mean a great deal.”

The battle could come down to Ronaldo who is searching for his fourth Champions League victory against Buffon.

The Portuguese forward has scored 13 goals in his last nine appearances while the Italian goalkeeper has been beaten just once in six knockout ties this season.