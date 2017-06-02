Govt Is Working To End Herdsmen Attacks – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki says the state government is currently working to find ways to permanently put an end to herdsmen attacks in the state.

The governor said this while visiting the families of the women who were raped and killed by the alleged herdsmen in Uzogholo community in Ewu Central Local Government Area.

He described the attack as one that may have been carried out by terrorists masquerading as herdsmen and therefore gave the assurance that his administration will see to their end as soon as possible.