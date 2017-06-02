I Want To See Buffon Lift The Trophy – Luis Garcia

As football lovers anticipate to see Juventus take on Real Madrid in Saturday’s Champions League final, some football legends have declared their support for goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

The 39-year-old has won almost everything in the game but is still missing a winning Champions League medal as he prepares to prove his last chance tomorrow.

The battle could come down to Real’s Cristiano Ronaldo who is searching for his fourth Champions League victory against Buffon.

The Portuguese forward has scored 13 goals in his last nine appearances while the Italian goalkeeper has been beaten just once in six knockout ties this season.

Former Liverpool midfielder Luis Garcia, who wants to see Buffon lift the trophy, observed that both Juventus and Real were the most consistent teams in the competition.

“Both teams can win the trophy. You can see the best defenders against probably the best strike force, so I think it is going to be a fantastic game.

“I see that Juventus have arrived at a very good moment and they are very strong at the back; so I see them as being a bit stronger. I want to see Buffon lifting the trophy. I think that is why I go there,” he said.

Also talking about the Champions League final on Friday, former AC Milan and Chelsea defender Marcel Desailly believed that it was time for the Italian side to win the title.

“At the end of the day we don’t really know what is going to happen. I do believe that it is the time for Juventus to get something out of the European competition.

“Two years or three years ago they were not that ready. We feel that after six leagues in a row they should be able to win this time. If they don’t concede, they will probably win,” he said.