Agency Recommends Orange Potato For Improved Nutrition

Nigerian farmers have been advised to focus more on the cultivation of a new type of potato called orange-fleshed sweet potato.

The International Potato Centre (CIP) made the call, stressing that the new species has many advantages over the old potato.

The Peru-based organisation explained that the orange-fleshed sweet potato is rich in Vitamin A.

CIP noted that its inclusion in meals for school children would help tackle malnutrition, adding that it could also help Nigeria to reduce its import of wheat.