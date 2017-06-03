FG Partners South African Firm To Revamp Coal Industry

The Federal Government says it has finalised plans with South African investors to commence mining operations at the abandoned coal mines in Enugu State, South-East Nigeria.

The Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, Mr Osita Okechukwu, disclosed this when he led a delegation from a South African firm, Simang Group on a visit to Enugu State.

He said the development was in fulfilment of the promises made by President Muhammad Buhari to Nigerians in the South-East, to revamp the coal sector for power generation.

“President Muhammadu Buhari said he commences the promise he made to Ndigbo on January 10, 2015, that he is going to revamp Enugu coal to generate electricity and employment.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, after a thorough survey, decided to give the job to Simang group,” said Okechukwu.

He further called on the State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to partner with the group for smooth and effective service delivery.

Governor Ugwuanyi assured the delegation that the State government would give the needed support to achieve the success of the project.

He expressed optimism that the development would address power issues, boost economic activities and create jobs for the people of the state.