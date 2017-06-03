LUTH Crisis: Management Says Facilities Are Being Upgraded

The Chief Medical Director of the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Professor Chris Bode, said the institution has made improvements.

Contrary to the claims of resident doctors that facilities at the institution were run-down, Professor Bode noted that the hospital was adding on new infrastructure.

This comes a few days after the management of LUTH locked their resident doctors out of their secretariat, a development which triggered a peaceful protest by the doctors.

The doctors, who were joined by other staff members of the hospital, reiterated their complaints of substandard conditions, unpaid entitlements and others.

“So many other facilities are on; the independent power project in LUTH which will give us uninterrupted power will be up by August this year. These are things we are celebrating.

“A water supply project in LUTH which had been abandoned for about 12 years can supply 40,000 gallons of water in an hour; we’ve rehabilitated it and it is working now,” Professor Bode said while reacting to the claims by the resident doctors.

He expressed displeasure with the protest and pointed out that the management was open for constructive dialogue.

“I feel a bit disappointed when the national leadership of that group came and spoke to them at length, apologised on their behalf and we thought everything was over and the following day, they went dancing around again.

“We are still hoping they will come to the dialogue table,” the Chief Medical Director told Channels Television on Saturday.