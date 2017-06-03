NJC Recalls Six Out Of Eight Suspended Judges

Seven months after eight judges were suspended, the National Judicial Council (NJC) has directed six judges to resume duty as judicial officers effective Wednesday, June 7.

The decision followed a meeting of the NJC to review the suspension of the said judges after a raid of their residence by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The Council noted that out of the eight suspended judicial officers, only three have been charged to court.

They are Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court of Nigeria; Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court; and Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court.

The NJC also noted that the trial of Justice Ademola had been concluded and he has been discharged and acquitted of the charges filed against him.

In view of this, the NJC decided that the various heads of court should direct the other judicial officers to resume duty, as there were backlogs of cases in their various court for the past eight months.

The judges recalled by the Council are Justice Ademola, Justice John Okoro of the Supreme Court, and Justice Uwani Aji of the Court of Appeal.

Others include Justice Hydiazira Nganjiwa of the Federal High Court, Justice Musa Kurya of the Federal High Court, and Justice Agbadu Fishim of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.