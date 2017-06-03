Panic Breaks Out In Turin After Scuffle Amongst Fans

Fans ran in panic away from Turin’s central Piazza San Carlo on Saturday night where they had been watching Real Madrid and Juventus play in the Champions League final.

It is not clear what caused the incident but Italian media reported a firecracker exploded in the centre of the square, creating panic.

Thousands of people had gathered in the evening to watch the final, taking place in Cardiff, Wales, on big screens in the square.

Shoes and rucksacks were seen discarded on the ground as people ran away from the square and sought cover down the side streets. Some injuries were reported.

Reuters