Police Commend Ekiti State For Lowest Crime Rate

Police have rated Ekiti State as having the lowest rate of crime in Nigeria.

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of South-West, Foluso Adebanjo, said this at a stakeholders’ meeting in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Mr Adebanjo commended the officers at the State Police Command and urged them to work closely with other stakeholders to sustain the feat.

“The crime rate in Ekiti is very low, in fact, the lowest in the country. The Police anywhere in the world can’t do it alone without the cooperation and consent of the people.You need to work with critical stakeholders to achieve a crime-free society.

"The Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, is committed to the task of giving our men incentives.Before now, Inspectors used to spend over 14 years before becoming Superintend of Police, but such has been corrected.

Adebanjo noted that Police officers in the state have displayed a high level of professionalism in carrying out their duties.

He saluted their courage in tackling crime and urged them to be dedicated to duties and expect commensurate rewards from the government.

“Apart from promotion, we are working on the housing scheme for our men to be able to own a house after retirement.

“We are also improving on the medicals so that our men who sustain injuries in the course of performing their tasks can get the best treatment and many other incentives.

“Let us do this job conscientiously. Don’t be labelled corrupt officers, this is not good for the image of the Force locally and globally. Do this job very well and you will not regret it because you are doing God’s job and your rewards shall surely come”, he said.