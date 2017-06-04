Akwa Ibom Speaker Urges Youths To Embrace Farming

The Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Onofiok Luke, has advised youths in the state to embrace agricultural.

He gave the advice in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State when he visited an integrated farm owned by a young entrepreneur, Mr Solomon Solomon, who is a beneficiary of his mentoring initiative.

The speaker who was delighted with the progress so far made by the young farmer said, “With what I’m seeing here today, there is no way one can be hungry. There is no way there would be hunger in the land.”

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of harvest from the farm and the fact that coconut, cassava, pineapple and other crops were being cultivated there.

“With the quality and number of coconut harvested so far from the farm, I am certain that Solomon and other members of the federal constituency who own coconut plantations will soon have a ready buyer that would be willing to order coconut for refining at the refinery which is under construction in the area,” he said.

He called on the youths of the federal constituency to protect the coconut plantation sited in their domain by the state government.

Mr Luke, who is the leader of the mentoring team, assured the youth of his continuous support for the growth of small and medium enterprises in the state, saying his mentoring initiative was aimed at promoting entrepreneurship.

He said, “My decision to mentor the young ones in entrepreneurship is in line with the Dakkada philosophy of the Governor Udom Emmanuel administration.”

Mr Solomon thanked the Speaker for the initiative and support and briefed him on the successes so far recorded by the farm.

He also presented some harvested produce from the farm to the delight of members of the team.