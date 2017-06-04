Those Asking For My Recall Are Not My Constituents – Dino Melaye

The Senator Representing Kogi West, Mr Dino Melaye, has said those asking for his recall are not members of his constituency.

Melaye said this on Sunday when he appeared on Politics Today on Channels Television, amid the political crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State.

The Senator, who has led calls for Governor Yahaya Bello’s resignation after the Independent National Electoral Commission accused the governor of registering twice to vote, has faced a political storm of his own last week with hundreds of youths protesting against him and vowing to recall him.

Also, there have been calls for an investigation into an audio tape which surfaced online allegedly capturing the Senator and a judge discussing a bribe.

Senator Melaye, however, said he was not perturbed by the developments, insisting that those seeking his recall are not his constituents.

He said, “I am not scared, I am not perturbed; they are sponsored by Smart Adeyemi and my governor. And I want to tell you that those who even came to ask for the recall are not my constituents and it is unfortunate that they did not even know what to do. INEC told them to go back and do what they are supposed to do.”

Senator Melaye also dismissed the audio tape, claiming it is the handiwork of Senator Smart Adeyemi, who he defeated in the 2015 election, and Sahara Reporters.

He said, “That tape is the product of a Satanic collabo between Smart Adeyemi, Sahara Reporters, and others. And I want to assure you that they are wasting their time.

“If they have any authenticity in the lies they are projecting, they should approach the police, approach relevant security agencies to prosecute me. I am not going to waste my time over lies and fabrication.”

Senator Adeyemi, who also appeared on the programme, said while he was not in a position to determine the source of the audio tape, he believed the voice on the tape was that of Senator Melaye.

He said, “I worked in a television house for two decades and I stand here to tell you I am a broadcast journalist by training and I know when a film is manipulated using voiceover. This (the audio) is the real voice of the two characters.”

Asked who the characters were, he claimed they were Justice Ikpeme and Melaye.