Ekiti Petroleum Marketers Suspend Strike

The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and other related oil and gas unions in Ekiti State have resolved to suspend the over two-week-old industrial action embarked upon by their members with immediate effect.

This follows a peace parley chaired by the Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, between Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State and leaders of NUPENG and IPMAN in Osogbo, Osun State.

Signing a peace pact after the four-hour, closed-door meeting, both parties said they had also resolved that in the spirit of reconciliation, the Ekiti State government would among other things reverse the revocation of some Certificates of Occupancy of landed properties on which filling stations are built, except the ones on waterways, canals.

An ad-hoc committee comprising representatives of the Ekiti State Government and oil and gas stakeholders was also constituted to look into the guidelines and operations for the establishment of filling stations in Ekiti State.

The committee is expected to commence work on Wednesday, June 7.

Also, it was resolved that the government would stop further demolition of filling stations pending the outcome of the committee’s work.

“Consequently, the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and other related oil and gas unions hereby suspend the industrial action embarked upon by their members, with immediate effect,” said a communique from the meeting, which was read by the General Secretary of NUPENG, Joseph Ogbebor.

The communique was signed by Governor Fayose, Governor Aregbesola, Ogbebor (for NUPENG), IPMAN, Zonal Chairman, Alhaji Debo Ahmed, and PTD NUPENG, National Vice Chairman, Comrade Solomon Kilanko.