Hundreds Attend Funeral Of Rock Legend Gregg Almann

Hundreds of well-wishers arrived on Saturday for the funeral of Southern rock legend Gregg Allman, who died May 27 at the age of 69.

Fans stood on the grounds of Rose Hill Cemetery in Macon, Georgia, as a small, private ceremony was held for family and loved ones, including Allman ex-wife, singer Cher.

Allman’s soulful vocals made the Allman Brothers Band one of the top acts in rock in the 70’s in a career that also was marred by tragedy and drug abuse.

The Band was started in Macon in the late 1960’s by Gregg and older brother Duane, who became the band’s guiding force and one of rock’s most revered guitarists before he was killed in a motorcycle accident at age 24.

In its heydey, the band was a staple on radio stations and released albums ranked among the best in rock history.