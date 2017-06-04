Katsina Govt Vows To Recover Missing 55m Naira

Governor Bello Masari of Katsina has vowed to recover over 55 billion Naira allegedly missing from the state coffers under the administration of former Governor, Ibrahim Shema.

Speaking when he received the report of the Katsina State judicial commission of inquiry, Governor Masari explained that the funds could be deployed to fix most of its infrastructure challenges in the state.

The Chairman of the Commission, Ado Mohammed Ma’aji also explained that the amount falls short by more than 14 billion Naira of the over 70 billion Naira allegedly misappropriated under the immediate past administration.

The Commission, therefore, recommended the prosecution of all those indicted in the report adding that they must be made to refund the money in order to serve as a deterrent to others.