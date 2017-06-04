Manchester Benefit Concert To Continue With Increased Security

Young people in attendance of the benefit concert for the victims of an attack in Manchester two weeks ago, have expressed sadness and resilience on Sunday, just hours after an attack in London killed at least seven people and wounded dozens.

“It’s just devastating, especially when we’re coming together just to kind of bring some kind of community and unity, especially with what happened in Manchester only a few weeks ago, for something to happen again last night, it’s just really upsetting, it’s really sad.” Alicia, a fan said.

Another fan, Kate said: “Instead of being all scared to come here, like people not coming, we need to just stick together and not be scared about things because I feel like, whoever is doing this wants us to be.”

On May 22 a suicide bomber killed 22 people including children at a concert by U.S. singer, Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

The Police had however said that the event would go ahead as planned, although security would be increased.

Grande and other acts are due to give the benefit concert at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday evening to raise funds for victims of the concert bombing and their families.

“Praying for London, scared of getting out of the house and walking about. I just think we need to try and be as normal as possible and just not have that panic about us, not have panic or anything,” She tweeted after the London attacks on Saturday.