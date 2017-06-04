Navy Arrests Five Suspected Oil Thieves In Akwa Ibom

The Nigerian Navy has arrested five suspected oil thieves in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state.

The Commander, NNS Jubilee, Commodore Saidu Garba, disclosed this to newsmen while handing over the suspects to the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

“Men of the command, during a routine patrol intercepted two canoes and arrested the suspects with 11, 250 litres of Automobile Gas Oil (AGO).

“The arrest followed intensive patrol of the maritime environment, following intelligence information on the activities of oil thieves in the area,” Graba said.

Furthermore, he reiterated the determination of the command to deal decisively with crude oil thieves, sea pirates, pipeline vandals and other perpetrators of crime within its area of operation.

“The command admonishes oil thieves and other criminal elements operating within the maritime environment to refrain from such acts or face unpleasant consequences, as there will be no hiding place for criminals in the state.”

He also stated that the suspects had confessed to conveying the products from Bonny in Rivers to Akwa Ibom.

On her part, the Akwa Ibom NSCDC Commandant, Mrs Obiagelu Obiagulu, commended the Commander, officers and men of NNS Jubilee for their complementary role in fighting criminality within its maritime environment.

Obiagulu said the command had secured the conviction of 25 persons in the last five months, for various offences.