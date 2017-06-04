No Rift Between Executive And Legislature – Saraki

The Senate President, Doctor Bukola Saraki has assured Nigerians that there is no crack in the relationship between the executive and the legislature.

While fielding questions from journalists in his residence in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the Senate President noted that though the relationship may have been slightly frosty in the beginning, there was nothing unusual about it as many nations in the world experience the same thing.

He also confirmed that out of the 196 nominees of the President, sent to the Senate, 185 were confirmed, while only 11 were rejected.

Speaking on the 2017 budget, Dr Saraki expressed optimism that it will be signed by the executive very soon. He, therefore, asked Nigerians to be patient as every detail contained in the document is ultimately to their benefit.

Furthermore, he described the recent passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill by the Senate as a major achievement especially as the bill had been abandoned by previous legislatures.