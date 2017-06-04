Real Madrid Holds Minute’s Silence For London Attack Victims

Real Madrid players, club officials and members of the regional government of the Spanish capital held a minute of silence for the victims of Saturday’s attack in London ahead of a ceremony on Sunday to honour the players for winning the Champions League title.

Three attackers rammed a hired van into pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday evening and stabbed others nearby, killing seven people and injuring 48.

The attack occurred five days before a parliamentary election and was the third to hit Britain in less than three months.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Thursday’s vote would go ahead.

The attack has attracted criticism from world leaders, including Nigeria’s Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who described it as sickening.

London Mayor, Sadiq Khan has said he is “appalled” and “furious” over the attack.

In comments on Sunday morning, he called the attackers “cowardly terrorists” and however, praised the quick response by the city’s Metropolitan Police.