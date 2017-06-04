Seven Killed, 40 Injured In London Terrorist Attack

About six people have been killed at London Bridge in the first of multiple incidents in central London on Saturday.

Also, over 40 persons were injured after a van hit pedestrians, before three men got out and stabbed people in nearby Borough Market.

‘Cowardly Terrorists’

London Mayor, Sadiq Khan has said he is “appalled” and “furious” over the attack.

In comments on Sunday morning, he called the attackers “cowardly terrorists” and however, praised the quick response by the city’s Metropolitan Police.