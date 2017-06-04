Trump Criticises London Mayor’s Comments Over Terrorist Attack

U.S. President, Donald Trump has reacted to the militant attack in London which killed seven people, quoting London Mayor, Sadiq Khan telling Britons not to be alarmed, in what appeared to be a criticism of Khan’s response to the incident.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!” Trump tweeted.

Earlier, Khan had said Britons should not be alarmed to see a higher police presence on the streets of London following the incident.

Last year Khan was elected mayor of the city to become the first Muslim to head a major Western capital.

