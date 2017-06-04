U.S Secretary Of Defense Arrives In Australia

U.S. Secretary of Defense, Jim Mattis arrived in Australia on Sunday where he is expected to attend the 2017 Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) conference along with the U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson.

Mattis was earlier in Singapore to attend a regional security forum, where he said that Washington remained committed to the region and insisted it would oppose China’s militarization of the disputed the South China Sea, one of Asia’s most volatile hotspots.

The U.S. delegation will hold talks with Australian Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop.

AUSMIN, established over 30 years ago is the premier forum for defence, strategic matters and bilateral consultations between Australia and the United States.