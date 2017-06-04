Wonder Woman Rules Box Office

“Wonder Woman” has led the charge with $100.5 million in North American ticket sales.

The new Wonder Woman movie has beaten other superhero films in their domestic opening, like Iron Man, Doctor Strange and Thor.

Running away with $23.5 million this weekend is “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.”

This animated adventure tells the tale of a principal hypnotised by two students. But instead of being in a sleepy trance, an enthusiastic

superhero is born. Or so he thinks.

Also, Captain Jack Sparrow is back, but Pirates of the Caribbean 5 has now sunken to third place at the Box Office.

The film has generated another $21.6 million in riches this weekend.

The franchise producer has said the ‘Pirates’ saga has no definitive end… as long as Johnny Depp — the swaying, slurring pirate — is on board for more.