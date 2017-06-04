Zidane Has Real Madrid Job For Life – Perez

Zinedine Zidane has been told he has a job at Real Madrid for “the rest of his life” by ecstatic club President, Florentino Perez.

The Frenchman, who only inherited the reins in January 2016, has enjoyed a remarkable run of success at the Santiago Bernabeu helm.

He guided the club to Champions League glory upon succeeding Rafa Benitez, and has repeated the trick 12 months on with another victory in Cardiff.

The triumph completes a notable double for Madrid, the club’s first since 1958, with Zidane having already overseen La Liga title success.